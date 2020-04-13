Fight like a girl, Elba vs Block and more

If you thought that we had finished with the content Quibi red and hot – think again! The streaming service born, specialising in content, short, has just published a series of new trailers. Because even if the service is to start with a ton of new shows, there’s still more to come. The new titles include Fight Like a Girl, Elba vs Block, Let’s Roll with Tony Greenhand and Agua Donkeys. And I promise you, these are all real shows.

Fight like a girl

You want more of Quibi? You got it. Here Fight like a girl, a reality show on the theme of the fight where “Stephanie McMahon combines a WWE superstar to a young woman struggling with a personal problem that holds it back. The Superstars of the WWE draw on their own life experiences to assist their trainees to overcome the obstacles and become versions harder, stronger and healthier of their former selves within as well as outside. “The series will feature appearances by Sasha Banks, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Becky Lynchand Natalya. And as I don’t watch wrestling, I have no idea who these people are. Fight Like a Girl arrives on Quibi April 13,.

Elba vs Block

Idris Elba is one of the celebrities tested positive for the coronavirus – but it seems to be doing well, which is good. And it also has a new show Quibi – Elba vs Block. Another series unscripted, which reveals that the island of Elba and “one of the drivers of the most popular on the planet, Ken Block, clash in a rivalry hilarious and full of action as they compete in stunts more and more outrageous to prove the car and driver, is the best. ” This also happens at the April 13,.

Ride with Tony Greenhand

That is Tony Greenhand? It is an “artist cannabis world famous”, that is, I guess, is something that you can be! In Ride with Tony Greenhand“Tony Greenhand and his creations fumables have attracted a customer to the forefront, propelling it as one of the figures, the most notable of the growing industry of marijuana. In each episode, Tony connects with a celebrity different passionate grass to realize their dreams common most crazy. “The people who appear on the show include Hannibal Buress, Blake Anderson, Bella Thorne and Dani Thorne, Nikki Glaserand Ron Funches. Date first? You’ve guessed it – April 13,.

Agua Donkeys

Finally, here it is…Agua Donkeys. It is one of the “films, chapters” of Quibi, which means that it is a story divided into several mini-episodes. Here, “It’s always been for donkeys Agua then they are looking for the perfect tan, the perfect atmosphere and the perfect mixture of bromine and chlorine to maintain some of backyard pools the most” sick “of their hometown of Utah.” The show was created, written by and stars Mp Cunningham & Jeremy Jackson. Once again, this happens April 13,.

