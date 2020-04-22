Fighter of the UFC Thabit Magomedsharipov trains with the goat

The fighter of the UFC, the Russian Thabit Magomedsharipov, he made what seems to be a unusual training during the quarantine provoked by the Covid-19, to train with a goat.

In a video posted on their social networks, you can see the fighter as he deals with a goat, while it looks uncomfortable and tries to go against him.

There is a moment in which Magomedsharipov hits slightly the ribs of the animal that produces that it is upset and immediately tries to embestirlo. The Russian, in another moment of the video, grab it from the horns.

Magomedsharipov has a track record in the company of 18 wins and just one defeat.

“In the absence of fights I am happy with any opponent. Although this goat almost ruined my record”, wrote the fighter in the publication. However, it received some criticism, and considered as animal abuse.

The UFC has stopped all of its functions by the crisis of the new coronavirus outbreak and therefore none of their fighters has had activity in the last weekend, although Dana White, the director, has said that it would build a special sand and safe so that they could be fighting there.