Fiji Ruiz in the cold with Dylan since their break-up ? “Better that I stop there for his image”

After a dispute in the month of February, Dylan Thiry and Fiji Ruiz have now decided to put an end to their relationship. The reason for their break-up? Their disagreement on their desire to start a family if we are to believe the revelations of the ex-candidate de Koh Lanta: “Fiji has the desire to found a family, to be fulfilled. (…) Unfortunately, I can not make it today. I have a character of shit. I am an eternal unsatisfied, I always want more. (…) I do not want my career stops today, to a family.”

“Never I retouch this guy”

A version with which Fiji does not seem to be agreement: “I’ve cried in 2 years, not because of a discussion to start a family, but in brief, everyone is free to tell what he wants.“Since this is not really the joy between the two e.g.

The former best friend of Melanie Dedigama proved that they were no longer on good terms with this message sent to Aqababe: “I swear that never more I retouch this guy! You have my word! It does not even deserve 10% of my person! It is better that I keep silent and that I will stop here for his image! I have nothing more to say… me on my side it is finished as Jaja.”

“I just want that I am left alone with him”

Fiji Ruiz (the battle of The couples 2) was then sent another pic to Dylan Thiry: “It’s been 20 days that I have more photos on my Instagram. I had left the last two-story to tell. I told you that I am getting closer to God when I am not there to give me a spectacle and spit in the soup that is still dirty. I just want that I am left alone with him! It is finished for good and, yes, I have the right to smile because, yes, I am well.“The love stories end badly in general…