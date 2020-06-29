Film program of the Capuchin friars in Cazeres

Film program of the Capuchin Cazères from 1 to 7 July.

“The Voyage of Dr. Dolittle “ The comedy of Stephen Gaghan (U.s. 2020) duration 1h42 with Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Wednesday 01/07 at 16.00 hours

“Rainy Season” The Drama of Anthony Chen (Singapore, Taiwan, 2020) VOST with Yann Yeo, Christopher Ming-Shun Lee, koh Jia Ler, duration 1h43. Thursday 02/07 at 21.00 hours.

“10 days without” mom The comedy of Ludovic Bernard (France 2020) with Franck Dubosc, Aure Atika, Alice David, the time 1h38. Friday 03/07 at 21.00

“The Case Of Richard Jewelthe ” Drama of Clint Eastwood (Usa, 2020 ) with Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, and the duration of 2h09. Saturday 04/07 to 21.00 hours.

“The Call of the jungle “ Adventure film from Chris Sanders (Usa, 2020 ) with Harrison Ford, Omar Sy, Dan Stevens, duration 1h40. Sunday 05/07 to 17.00 hours.

“De Gaulle “Gabriel Le Bomin ( France 2020) with Lambert Wilson, Isabelle Carré, Olivier Gourmet, duration 1h48. Tuesday 07/07 at 21.00

The film of The Capuchins : full price : 7 € ; reduced fee : 5€ (under 26 years of age, students, beneficiaries of the RSA, unemployed) ; Members: 15€ per year (map available in the cinema, which gives access to the reduction in the price+the first free seat), automatic answering : 05 61 90 36 73.