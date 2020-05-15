Film The next Batman could be Robert Pattinson

The Rejuvenation Of Batman. It is the wish of Matt Reeves (” The Planet of the apes “), producer of the upcoming film ” The Batman “, the output of which is scheduled for 2021. Robert Pattinson, revealed in the saga” Twilight “for his role of Edward Cullen, is currently in negotiations to play the role reveals Variety. It would be “the first choice” of Warner.

A Batman ” more detective than justicar ”

According to Hollywood Reporterthe actor of 33 years at the top of the list where appear also the names of the actors Armie Hammer (” Call me by your name “), Nicholas Hoult (” Skins “) and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Godzilla). If the actor gets the role, it would be the second actor is the youngest to play the man batbehind Christian Bale who was 31 years old when “Batman Begins” was released in 2005.

The one that currently presents the film “The Lighthouse” by Robert Eggers at the Cannes film festival, in which he plays a lighthouse keeper on a mysterious island in the New England area at the end of the Nineteenth century, a successor to Ben Affleck, who had played the superhero in three films, as well as Christian Bale, Michael Keaton and George Clooney.

If the information is confirmed, Robert Pattinson is expected to appear in three films. In effect, Matt Reeves wants to make a trilogy where the hero would be” more detective than justicar

“.