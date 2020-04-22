films under-sides sobering

The first film is released in 2001 and lasts 113 minutes. A film that casually was now nineteen years of age. Its particularity is that the film has not a separate genus : it combines with brillo the fantastic science fiction or even the thriller psychological drama.

The director and author, Richard Kelly, sets up several themes to this movie that goes by theloveby the journey back in timethe sacrificethe deaththe mental healthand theexistentialism of jean-paul Sartre but also the theory of the butterfly effect. It is this complexity of writing the wave of interpretations on this film is akin to a tsunami.

In summary : The story takes place in Lowa (USA) in 1988, during the presidential campaign and revolves around Donnie, a young boy, very intelligent but disturbed emotionally. He suffers from sleepwalking and hallucinations. One night, a passenger jet comes crashing into his room. But Donnie does not die during this accident, he escapes death by coming out of his room after hearing a voice in his head ordering him : that of Franck, a man disguised as a rabbit is found to be her imaginary friend. But this same rabbit humanoid he predicts that the apocalypse will happen in 28 days, 6 hours, 42 minutes and 12 seconds… Donnie is going to perform several actions which will lead to other events. Are, Donnie is going to have to stop the end of the world

You will find in this film actors little known at the time such as Jake Gyllenhaal (Donnie), Jena Malone, Drew Barrymore (known as “Poison Ivy”, Seth Rogen (known in “This is the end”…) or even Mary McDonnell…

The first release of this film went fairly unnoticed locally, but she has had more success at the international (and mainly the United States, who are fond of this kind of movie reflexive).

The film plays on multiple levels : it questions us about the psychology of the characters and more specifically, Donnie, we always doubt as to what is shown as Donnie is shown to be unstable. It awakens us on the family relationshipson love but also on the notion of sacrifice. It is also a movie psychological who plays a lot on the time. Dates and times are to memorize and scenes to analyze it scrupulously. It questions us about the possibility ofexistence of parallel universes in the manner of the realities of Everett which explains the possibility of parallel universes using the principles of quantum mechanics.

The film also exposes the principle of the butterfly effect : each action leads to another action. Each event has a consequence. What that tells us about her own actions over a long term.