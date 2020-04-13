Films with the super-hero LGBT+ Marvel are repelled because of the coronavirus

While fans of LGBT+ Marvel were a joy to see a little representation in their new productions, the crisis in current health has decided otherwise.

The hollywood industry is seen necessarily impacted by the pandemic Covid-19, which continues to gain momentum across the world. The evidence, then, that Marvel has just announce the postponement of his next film, Black Widowworn by Scarlett Johansson. The feature film was originally scheduled to come out on the 1st of may in the United States but, given the current context, is pushed back to November 6,… date on which they would have had to have The Eternals and his gay couple in history.

For those who are not familiar with the workings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU for close friends), his movies of super-hero after a timeline, well-defined. In other words, every album is designed in relation to the previous and an output order in the dark rooms must be scrupulously respected. Thus, with Black Widow shifted, the other productions Marvel écopent the same fate, much to the chagrin of fans who were waiting for these movies eagerly.

Nothing before 2021

The good news is that The Eternals inherits a new date not so far away from the original. The public will be able to discover Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie and the other stars of the film from the February 12, 2021 in theaters in the us. A niche output definitive must still be formalized in our Hexagon. In contrast, the other feature-length films with characters LGBT+ stamped Marvel are to be left aside for the moment, waiting for the House of Ideas recalculates its schedule.

Thus, Thor: Love and Thunder, which was originally scheduled for November 2021, is not expected to be out before February 2022 at the earliest. And the film, which will focus on Valkyrie, the warrior and the acolyte of Thor, who was succeeded in taking over the reins of Asgard is particularly expected. Tessa Thompson, his interpreter, who is also openly bi, has assured that her character would have a love story queer.

The other film affected by this upheaval in the calendar is none other than The New Mutants. At the intersection between the story’s super-heroic and the horror film, it has simply been removed from the releases to come, with no new date will be communicated. We would have had to discover Maisie Williams, ex-Arya Stark of Game of Thrones, fallen in love with another mutant. Once again, it will have to be patient.

Photo credit : Marvel