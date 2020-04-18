Final Fantasy, the voice actor of Kingdom Hearts Keiji Fujiwara died

The communities of game and anime have suffered a profound loss this week, Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts the actor voice Keiji Fujiwara died. Markdown to life among his peers, the acting credits of Fujiwara in the main roles are too numerous to be counted, as the number of lives that his job was affected.

Born October 5, 1964 in Tokyo, Japan, Keiji Fujiwara grew up in Iwate prefecture in northern Honshu. In adulthood, he studied and with the theatre company, Bungakuza before starting the dubbing in 1990. The players are more familiar with Fujiwara as the voice behind Reno Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Axel from the series Kingdom Hearts, but its influence extends well beyond these roles. In the anime, it was in Crayon Shin-Chan as Hiroshi Nohara, Fullmetal Alchemist and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood as Maes Hughes, and Death Note as Shuichi Aizawa. During this time, in the dubbing in live, Fujiwara has lent his voice to every film released in the region with Robert Downey, Jr., from 2000 up to Doolittle in 2020. It is not an exaggeration to say that the man was a star of the highest level, and all that his voice has touched seems to have been subsequently acclaimed and followed for a long time.

On April 16, 2020, the hearts of the world are broken up to learn that Keiji Fujiwara has lost his battle with cancer, dying at the age tragically young age of 55, as reported by Anime News Network. Fujiwara died on April 12, and his family has since “held a wake and a funeral in private.” Her cancer treatment was likely to be in progress for a long time, the actor is “in pause” between 2016 and 2017 in order to “undergo treatment for a disease, unspecified”, well before his untimely death. Read an extract of the wave of condolences from fans on Twitter below:

Like the characters in the media that he has impregnated his heat signature and its wide range of emotion, Fujiwara, did that improve with time, it is so painful to acknowledge his death if earlier. His family, his fans and his peers will feel his absence as much on the screen outside, in the many moments and experiences that could have been. We don’t know for the moment what type of cancer Fujiwara has finally succumbed, nor what will become of their firm’s talent, Air Agency.

Although shortcut unfortunately, Keiji Fujiwara has led an amazing life which is worth to be lived. He has built a career full of roles evergreens, which, though surely magic for him to live until the end, has given so much to multitudes of players and viewers everywhere, asking so little in return. The entertainment industry in japan has now a hole the size of Fujiwara in his heart, and it will be a very, very long time to heal.

Source: Anime News Network, RedMakuzawa, Quinton Flynn