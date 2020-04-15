Final Hexagonal of Concacaf will be cancelled because of the COVID-19

The Hexagonal Final Concacaf will change. The contingency for the new Coronavirus not only has modified the schedule of the qualifiers from our region heading to Qatar 2022, but that causes it to have to find a new format sports to assign to the three tickets direct and the ‘repechage’, which will touch the area.

The president of CONCACAF, Victor Montaglianiwho leads in FIFA the working group to draw up the plans sports selections before the contingency, declared yesterday to agency AP that scheduling this on the table for discussion of all confederations, and that the format of classification Qatar 2022 could be restricted.

“We may need to seriously analyze a new format for some of our events”, he explained.

“We are committed to carrying out the final phase (of the Nations League), but we do have other skills that we may need to change the format, as are some of our core competencies, youth, and even the playoffs heading into Worldin which we’re going to have that, according to the odds, analyze how they would function in a situation where the calendar would be less than we expected”.

The Hexagonal of CONCACAF deals three tickets direct to the World 2022 and was scheduled to start at the end of the year, with two matches per team in September, October and Novemberwith The united states, Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica and Honduras already safe, more El Salvador or Canada.

The other half-ticket was scheduled to be defined in a Group stage and a phase of direct elimination, with the associations rankedl 7 35 according to the ranking FIFA in June.

First, the 29 selections would be divided into eight groups (five of four teams and three of three), would play on the dates FIFA of September, October and November of 2020 and the first place in each sector will be classified to the direct elimination.

Later, he would play The quarterfinals, Semifinals and Final to Back and forth on the dates FIFA march, June and September of 2021. The winner would face the fourth place in the Hex in October to determine the representative of Concacaf in the repechage intercontinental.

But that all changed. A source within the governing body of soccer in our region revealed RECORD that though Montagliani it was not overwhelming with the format change, as the time of the contingency still not allowed to make official changes.

The leaders of the area already decided to eliminate the Hex and the other competition for the other half a ticket, to find a single format of classification, with the 35 selections best ranked at the time.

The definition of the new round depends on the time of the contingency, but everything points to that it will adopt a format based on what is searched with the second round, or as it has in Africa or Asia: a knock-out to leave 16 or 18 representative, in order to distribute them afterwards in four groups and from there to assign three tickets to the best leaders and the media to the fourth best. However, the proposal is still in draft form.

