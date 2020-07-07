Final verdict on PlayStation VR

Game

The game of Iron Man VR may seem quite difficult in the beginning of the game. The fly of the armor of Iron Man, it takes a bit of practice before you get really fun. The title of Camouflaj begins in a tutorial relatively pushes, that will allow you to have in hand the controls of his armor plates. All of their movements in the three axes, will be made through the tilt of your PS Move motion controller (mandatory), but also by the destination of your headset PlayStation VR. The responsiveness and the accuracy of the quote and the different challenges of the game will allow you to take full control of this armor. It is at this time that the Iron Man VR takes on a new meaning, a true pleasure to fly ! We are going to add a small line in the fair free, to encourage, to the fact that the PS Move still did not have an analog stick… it would have been able to help in the curves in place of the buttons of a square or a Triangle.. but well… this is not a defect of Iron Man VR but instead of the PS Move and the PlayStation VR !

We would have liked to fight more varieties of drônes different. Only encounter 6 types of enemies of Iron Man VR : The Apparitions, the skulls, the shadows, the gravediggers, ghosts, and the ghosts… Some of the Heads would have been welcome.

Various comfort options are there for those susceptible to motion sickness, but these can be completely disabled for those who, by contrast, are in search of sensations !

The Game of Iron Man VR is pretty good as a whole, but that it should be observed, however, the inconsistencies in its treatment and its realization. Travel in the house of Tony Stark is by teleporting so that they are totally free in the caves of afghanistan ??? WTF ??? We would have preferred to have the free movement in the entire adventure ! Development studies focuses obsessively on the comfort and motion sickness. It is likely that the devs have allowed the free movement at a time, or is injured and can’t move very quickly… once more, it is necessary here for those who are not sick does not enjoy an immersive experience, and it really is a shame ! It is possible, however, that certain technical limitations are often hidden by the excuse of Motion Sickness…

The combat phases are very accurate. Then, you can feel the power of the armor, and the willingness of the developers to integrate a real game. Iron Man VR, and a wave of shots, story-based experience in virtual reality. Each mission you earn credits that will be important to improve your armor, with weapons even more powerful and pleasant. I think that here the laser in its torso, the Unibeam, with which you will make a killing ! However, you are going to destroy a maximum of drônes enemies to reload it. It will be possible for you to improve your répulseurs, their improvements, to equip the forearm of his armor missiles, self-guided, bombs, or destructive laser, but also to customize the aesthetic appearance of your armor by picking up challenges such as “destroy 6 enemies with a single shot weapon auxiliary”.

One thing is for sure, as soon as you begin to master the armor in Marvel’s Iron Man VR, you will feel a sense of power, of total freedom and really take pleasure in the game of Marvel Iron Man VR !