Finally, Spider-Man will have a suite with Tom Holland

Finally, Sony Pictures and Marvel studios have come to an agreement that Spider‑Man can continue to evolve in the Marvel universe.

In the month of August last year, Sony and Marvel had announced it had failed to agree on a common suite to provide Spider‑Man : Far from Home, while the latter, a direct result ofAvengers Endgamehad reported this summer that more than $ 1 billion in record time.

So it is with enormous satisfaction that fans of the man‑spider have welcomed the unexpected news. They may note that the next Spider‑Man will be released on July 16, 2021 at the cinema, and that the title role will be taken by the actor Tom Holland.