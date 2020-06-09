Find out all the news in France and in the world in photo and video

WICHITA, KAN. –

A technical school of Kansas has canceled the project of Ivanka Trump to make a speech from beginning virtual for graduates due to the criticism of the response of the American president Donald Trump protests against the death of George Floyd.

The directors of the State University of Wichita and WSU Tech announced the decision Thursday night, just hours after announcing that the daughter of the president would be speaking to the graduates of WSU Tech. The administrators of the two universities, which are affiliated, have said that the graduation ceremony of Saturday, to the technical university would be “refocused” on the students, with a degree in nursing as a single speaker.

Ivanka Trump has visited the national Center for aviation training in the WSU Tech last fall. She replied in a tweet, saying: “The campuses of our country should be bastions of freedom of expression. Cancel the culture and the discrimination by the points of view are antithetical to the academic world. It is more important than ever to listen to each other!”

The tweet included a link to a YouTube video of it saying to students who have completed their degrees in the middle of a global pandemic, “You are a graduate in a time of war”, and that their training prepared them “for exactly this moment”.

The proclamation of the word of the daughter of the president has attracted criticism immediately, directed by Jennifer Ray, associate professor of media photographic the State of Wichita, which has sent a letter asking the school administrators to cancel the speech. It has been circulating on social networks and collected 488 signatures of faculty, students, and alumni before the cancellation of the speech, reported The Wichita Eagle.

While noting that the State of Wichita does not have administrative control over WSU Tech, Ray said that the word Trump would be detrimental to both institutions. Protests have erupted around the world since Floyd, who was black, died in Minneapolis after a white policeman has pressed the knee to the neck for several minutes, even after stopped moving and ask for air.

Ray wrote that the president, Trump said he might use military troops federal to repress the demonstrations us and has made known his “insane disregard” towards minorities while refusing to criticize the police tactics during the protests.

“We owe it to our students to defend the right thing when and where we can,” wrote Ray. “Our students of color, and to me, invite Ivanka Trump to talk about it right now sends the message that WSU Tech does not take diversity seriously.”

In a separate communiqué, the president of WSU Tech, Sheree Utash, has acknowledged that “the timing of the announcement was insensitive” and apologized.

The republican representative of the United States, Ron Estes, who joined Ivanka Trump during a trip in the premises of the State, of Wichita, said in a press release that he was “disappointed”.

“While Kansas faces many challenges to recover from the pandemic COVID-19 to go back to our booming economy”, he said, “the time has come for us to work together.”