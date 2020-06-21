Find out how your favorite stars are celebrating father’s day by 2020

Father’s day this year is to remember.

While people continue to practise social distancing and staying at home because of the sars coronavirus during the pandemic, families are finding ways to celebrate the holidays together. Father’s day 2020 is no different.

Despite the circumstances of this year, the people show the dads in their lives, how they like, and the like, either through a gift of empathy, a home-cooked meal, a publication that Instagram is comforting, a text message, touching, or any other form of gratitude.

Regardless of how you or your family choose to celebrate father’s day, know that you are not alone! Many of our favorite celebrities to make sure that your loved ones feel very special during these holidays.

Case in point? Prince William celebrated not only his birthday, but also the vacation time with their three children: Prince George, 6, The Princess Charlotte, 5, and The Prince Louis, 2. In a photo that is sincere, that the dad was lying on the ground, while their small piled up on him. Another snapshot, which was taken by mom Kate MiddletonPrince William and his children were placed in a swing.

The royal family was not the only one to enjoy a birthday and a moment of father’s day. Katherine Schwarzenegger has shared a sweet message to her husband, Chris Pratt.

“Happy birthday and father’s day to my wonderful husband, a loving and exceptional,” wrote the author Instagram. “What an amazing year you have had, and I know that this year will be filled with more fun, adventure and love … one of the best gifts that has been watching you become a father most loving, and most of the fun.”