Find out what is the star of the best-paid in Instagram !

The biggest stars of the show being without doubt the greatest of the influencers on Instagram. They are singers, actors or football players, a post of Instagram, sponsored and published in your account, you can reach astronomical sums ! Without further ado, here are the Top 10 stars with the best paid to post Instagram sponsored !

1. The Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson

For a post of Instagram, the remuneration of the actor to the stature of the titanic reached 1 000 000 $, the equivalent of nearly 885 000€.

2. Kylie Jenner

Needless today, this is one of the influenceuses and personalities of the most followed on Instagram. Kylie Jenner follows in the footsteps of her sister Kim Kardashian and you can win a sponsored post to 986 000 $ is more than 870 000€. It is what it is !

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

Planetarium football star is part of the podium : this is THE celebrity most followed on Instagram. More than 228 million customers at the counter ! For that a post is sponsored, it may be paid up to 890 000 $, which is equivalent to approximately 780 000€.

4. Kim Kardashian West

We do this more, Kim Kardashian has with her husband Kanye West, a true empire! This woman is the queen of social media, a sponsored post and published by his care can cost up to 858.000 $, which is more than 760 000 €.

5. Ariana Grande

The famous and talented singer of 27 years, brings together about 200 million followers in your account of Instagram. Although it is rare, a post sponsored by the international star, the star can reach up to 853 000 $, the equivalent of 754 o00 €.

6. Selena Gomez

The actress and singer has released your collection of Pumaa post from Instagram, sponsored and published by Selena Gomez came to 848 000 $, not less than 750 000 €.

7. Beyoncé – 770.000 $ (680.900 €)

Our Queen B international has launched its own brand of clothing to sport Ivy Park and partnered with Adidas to an association iconic.

8. Justin Bieber

747 000 $: this is the price to pay for a post is sponsored and published in the account of Instagram of the star of canada, the equivalent of €660,000.

9. Taylor Swift – 722.000 $ (638.450 €)

The american singer position rarely promotional publications, but for a post of Instagram sponsored and published by his care, he must pay 722.000 $ or around 640 000 €.

10. Neymar

The famous brazilian players, after Cristiano Ronaldo, the footballer, the most followed on Instagram. A post is sponsored in your name, it can cost more than $ 700,000, or approximately 622 000 €.