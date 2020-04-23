Find out where the Kardashian stay during their dream vacation

travel

Rosalita Harbour Island : see where the Kardashian stay during their dream vacation

When they are not on tour, in promotion, or on a business trip, the stars love it -they also – have a good time in the sun ! Find out in this article shall be the last destination of the idyllic holiday of Kylie and Kendall Jenner and their friends.

With her daughter Stormi, the a business woman has not skimped on ways to have fun during his last leave. Place of destination for a vacation like no other, this superb villa located on Harbour Island is full of surprises and mysteries.

“Rosalita “, a large property of 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, enjoys a superb plot with private terrace and stunning views of the vastness of the ocean. In addition, the residence features a villa annex with a separate bedroom, ideal for couples for example.

The veranda, bathed in light, is ideal to enjoy the tropical climate of the Bahamas. The interior of the villa is equally gorgeous with its high vaulted ceilings. Central Point of the area, the gorgeous lit swimming pool is ideal to cool off after the hot days that dominate the island. In addition to the amenities mentioned, the rental includes the services of a chef, a housekeeper, a maintenance crew for the pool, garden and a laundry service.

Charged around $10.000 the night, discover this villa of stars across the gallery of photos below.