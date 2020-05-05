Find out who is the actress the best paid in the world – Latina

This Friday, 23rd August, Forbes magazine has published the ranking of the actresses better paid of the world. And the one that has the top in 2019 it’s Scarlett Johansson, for the second year in a row. Despite the $ 56 million collected, of which 35 million only with the film “Avengers : Endgame”the actress of 34 years old only happens to the eighth place of the general classificationmen and women alike. The interpreter of “Lucy”, however, has won $ 15.5 million more than in 2018.

A new recruit in the second position

Sofia Vergara, star of the sitcom tv-Modern Family, arrives in second position in the ranking with $ 44.1 million. Reese Witherspoon (35 million) and Nicole Kidman ($34 million) do not arrive very far behind. Jennifer Aniston has fallen for the third (last year) in the fifth place this year.

Here are the top 10 actresses better paid :

1. Scarlett Johansson ($56 million)

2. Sofia Vergara (44.1 million)

3. Reese Witherspoon (35 million)

4. Nicole Kidman (34 million)

5. Jennifer Aniston ($28 million)

6. Kaley Cuoco (25 million)

7. Elisabeth Moss (24 million)

8. Margot Robbie (23.5 million)

9. Charlize Theron (23 million)

10. Ellen Pompeo (22 million)