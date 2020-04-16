Find the actor montrealer Michael Mando (Nacho Varga) in the final episode of Better Call Saul + her very first song!

On Monday, 20 April, the canadian actor Michael Mando, who portrays the role of Nacho Varga in the popular series Better Call Saul on the chain, AMC, is once again at the centre of the plot in the final episode of season 5. Nacho, a great favourite of the public, and the right arm of the empire Salamanca, is found closer to the cartel than he would have wanted. Better Call Saul tells the events that take place before the Breaking Bad series – a series at the monster that has become a classic with more than 30 nominations at the gala des Emmy, as well as numerous Golden Globes and SAG. Seasons 1 to 4 are now available on Netflix, a series perfect to watch in a burst during this period of confinement, especially for those in search of content that brings together humor, action and characters are complex and endearing.

His very first song, The Wild One, is available on YouTube now and will be then available on all other platforms (Spotify, Apple, Deezer).

It is during a meeting in New York in the company of Michael “Fish” Herring – guitar Prince – which prompted him to share his music. Encouraged to follow his musical destiny, Michael, a true multidisciplinary artist who writes, already from a young age, chose to start the music production of his songs.



After several months of meticulous work, Michael Mando announced finally the release of his first EP, The Wild One, with as a first release its eponymous song, The Wild One.

The desire to share a piece personal and sincere and has led Michael to compose the title with inspirations of pop, R&B and rock.

The Wild One is for the vocalist, emancipation, the desire for Michael to reaffirm his freedom; the need of him to leave behind all strings are metaphors that trap to realize their dreams.

The singer, songwriter, and producer was surrounded by the best canadian musicians for this album EP. It is also a way for him to regain his quebec roots, thanks to the support of the Studios Piccolo (Celine Dion, Lara Fabian, Garou), known to have recorded the greatest artists in quebec.

Comedian bilingual native of Quebec now living in Montreal. His career started on stage of the biggest theaters canadian classics. Mando was then spotted by Hollywood thanks to his performance today iconic Vaas Montenegro in the video game award-winning Far Cry 3 (Bafta, Golden Joystick, British Academy Video Game Award, Canadian Video Game Award), which has sold over 6 million copies.

Michael has been appointed on two occasions to the evening awards canadian screen 2014 for the role of Vic in the series Orphan Black, and Cesar in the series Rookie Blue. It has also taken a lead role in the film The project, Hummingbird, alongside Salma Hayek, Jesse Eisenberg and Alexander Skarsgård. In addition, it has got the role of the mythical Scorpion in the movie Marvel’s Spider-Man : The homecoming.

