FINNEAS, Stephen Marley and more to celebrate Bill Withers at the festival virtual this weekend – JAPANFM

11E1even Group, in collaboration with Nugs.tv and Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, is proud to announce the line up of artists for the fourth week of the new series of digital content, “Live From Out There”. The programme includes a tribute to Bill Withers featuring FINNEAS, Stephen Marley, Allen Stone, Marcus King, David Shaw, Eric krasnooskol’skoe, Nigel Hall, Marc Broussard, His Little, Lawrence and more. The series has now collected $ 250,000 for Sweet Relief in three weeks of programming.
“For the weekend of Bill Withers Tribute, I’m in a meeting with friends and long-time collaborators Eric krasnooskol’skoe and Paul Peck (Bonnaroo SuperJams) to really put something special together,” says Ben Baruch of the group 11E1evn. “Each week, we will do everything we can to ensure that the programming remains exciting and fresh and we really believe that we have achieved this with the songs incredible that these artists have gathered.”
Phase four will also include performance of Real Estate, Ashe, Dumplings and Dead w / Ross James, Star Kitchen, The Reis Brothers, National Park Radio, and more still to announce.
FINNEAS is a singer, songwriter and producer for the Grammy Awards known for his work with his sister and collaborator Billie Eilish. FINNEAS has won five Grammy Awards, including Record, Album, Song and Producer of the Year for When We All Fall Endormed, Where Do We Go?. His first solo album, Blood Harmony, surpassed the Next Big Sound Chart of Billboard at the end of last year, and he has collaborated with Trov Lo, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Selena Gomez and more.
The mission of “Live For Out There” is simple: to provide viewers with a constant stream of content never seen by the artists while generating revenue for the artists and the teams involved.
For three weeks and more, “Live From Out There” has provided a wide variety of content streaming in the comfort of the homes during this period is very unfortunate.
The series has now raised $ 250,000 in three weeks of programming and includes sets of artists ‘ homes and practice spaces, never-before-seen, archival records, masterclasses, cooking classes, collaborations for the first time and more. COVID-19 has had an unprecedented impact on the community of live music; Well that the security of our list, our team and our fan base is the same, we also believe that the power of live music is a healing force through uncertain times.
“It was really amazing to see the fans and the community gather each week, contributing to all those who are affected by the loss of work due to COVED-19. With so much uncertainty in the landscape of the touring live, we should unite and do everything we can to help the artists and teams to stay alive during this period, ” says Ben Baruch of the group 11E1even. “Our platform, unlike most, is a platform fee, and we do not hesitate to say that we are here to generate income for those who need it while creating unique content for the fans week after week. Our goal is to continue to disseminate great content, continue to book a variety of programming and unique week after week and develop the platform to support the artists and all those who have suffered a loss of work due to the outbreak of COVED-19. “
The proceeds of each subscription benefits the Fund COVID-19 Sweet Relief, an organization that uses the funds paid by donors to provide immediate assistance, accommodation, clothing, food, and more to the musicians and the crew involved in the series as well as to workers and artists in the music industry who have suffered a loss of income as a result of the recent outbreak and the restrictions which resulted for the live events and gatherings.
PHASE FOUR ALIGNMENT IS BELOW
Tribute to Bill Withers:
FINNEAS
Stephen Marley
Allen Stone
Marcus King
Oteil Burbridge
Marc Broussard
David Shaw
Eric Krasnooskol’skoe
Ivan Neville
Nigel Hall
His Little
Lawrence
Suzanne Santo
Nicki Bluhm
Alecia Chakour
Sets live and archives
Billy Strings
Real estate
Ashe
Turn
MIHALI
GOOSE
Pigeons playing ping pong
Aqueous
The brothers Reis
Radio of the national park
In addition, the “coast to kitchen” very special with celebrity chef Matty Matheson
MORE ARTISTS TBA
www.LiveFromOutThere.com
