The video game is turn based live approach video game, There are 2 magnificent kingdoms, One is the Askr Kingdom, They have their very own distinct means and also Another wicked kingdom is Emblem, You will certainly play as various heroes of Askr Kingdom, And you will certainly stand as the saviour of the kingdom. You need to beat adversary warriors that simply intends to dominate the whole globe, There are some distinct functions of the video game.

Download Now