Fire murderer of an animation studio in Japan: suspect detained | Film | The Voice of the East

“We have stopped Shinji Aoba, 42-year-old, suspected to have killed 36 people in putting out the fire” from the studio 1 of Kyoto Animation (KyoAni) 18 July 2019, said theAFP a spokesman for the police.

He is also suspected of attempted murder of 34 others who were injured in the fire, and of having violated the japanese law on weapons, having been seen with knives on the street, added the spokesman.

Shinji Aoba had been arrested just after the fire. But suffering himself from severe burns, he had soon had to be hospitalized and to have spent several weeks in a coma, which had prevented the police to stop him formally in the immediate future.

Images of television in japan have shown to the suspect being handed over on Wednesday morning to the police on a stretcher, face covered in scars.

He would have admitted the facts alleged against him during his arrest at the hospital, explaining to the police that he wanted “to be able to kill a lot of people using gasoline,” according to Nippon TV.

The police has set up medical facilities in a police station for questioning in more detail, according to the state tv channel NHK.

According to several testimonies, he had stormed the building of the studio by spreading gasoline and set fire to it, shouting, “You’re going to die”.

His motive remains unclear. He had no known link with Kyoto Animation but could have accused the studio of stealing an idea for a scenario.

Suffering from a mental illness, he had already been punished with a sentence of more than three years in prison for having committed a robbery in a convenience store in 2012, according to media reports.

The tragedy of KyoAni had a huge impact in Japan as well as abroad.

KyoAni had a lot of young employees, especially women. These young professionals were wearing “the industry of japanese animation on their shoulders (…). Jewels of japanese have been lost,” said the company president Hideaki Hatta after the tragedy.

Founded in 1981, this studio is renowned for quality has produced cartoons often inspired by manga, which Munto, Lucky Star, The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya or K-ON!.

Yasuo Takemoto, 77-year-old, who lost in the fire, his son Yasuhiro, one of the directors of the studio at the time, said Wednesday at the NHK that the time had “flown” since the day of the tragedy.

“But this is not to say that we have done our grieving after ten months. Yasuhiro will not come back”, he added.

“I want to know why [le suspect] has done that”.