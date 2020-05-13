Firm of lawyers representing Drake, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga and other hit by hackers

Hackers have infiltrated the systems of Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, a law firm that counts a number of artists and famous musicians as clients.

The company’s web site is down, because the hackers claim to have 756 Gb of data, including contracts and personal e-mail related to customers, according to the report from Page Six on Tuesday evening. Hackers would require $ 21 million because they threaten to make public the “personal details” of several clients, including Lady Gaga, Elton John and Barbra Streisand.

“We can confirm that we were the victims of a sophisticated cyber attack,” said a representative of the company in a press release. “We have informed our customers and our staff. We have engaged world experts in this field, and we are working tirelessly to resolve these issues. “

Other public figures represented by the firm (now or in the past) would be Drake, U2, The Weeknd, Lil Sin X, LeBron James, Mike Tyson, Priyanka Chopra, Robert De Niro, Nicki Minaj, Bruce Springsteen, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Spike Lee and more.

The report of the Daily Beast adds that the company has also represented companies such as HBO, EMI Music Group, MTV, Playboy Enterprises, Spotify, and others.

Sources have said on Tuesday that the FBI had opened an investigation. In addition, noted Page Six, the clients have been informed of the situation. The hackers alleged to be responsible are known under the name of REvil or Sodinokibi. In January, they would hit the company’s foreign exchange Travelex.