First big success for apple tv+ with Greyhound

The film Greyhoundor USS Greyhound: the Battle of the Atlantic the French version, it would have been a great success since its launch in the AppleTV+ last Friday. According to Deadlinethe film would have allowed Apple TV+ to sign its best weekend since its launch last November. The figures are jealously respects secrets on the part of Apple, but it would be close to what is expected for a release in the cinema. The good news for Apple come mostly from the audience: 30% of users have purchased a subscription to their streaming service for the occasion.

The investment to get the exclusive of Greyhound a t important $ 70 million for 15 years of exclusivit頗 but is likely to be the price to pay for sduire a new audience. Other exclusivits of this type are in the program for the coming months and the coming years; for example, we learned in the beginning of the month that Apple is apprtait to spend $ 120 million for the film The emancipationwith Will Smith, which will be released in the year 2022. Another great production coming, Apple offered a film by Martin Scorsese, Killers Of The Flower Of The Moonwith Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, for an amount that could go to 180 – $ 200 million.