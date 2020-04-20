first glimpse of the thriller to come on Apple TV+

The new serial thriller, “Defending Jacob” offers a first glimpse, before landing on the Apple TV service+.

“Defending Jacob” is based on the novel of the same name written by William Landay. The series will star Chris Evans (“Captain America” “Avengers”), Michelle Dockery (“Downton Abbey”), ‘jaeden Martell (“Knives Out” and “It CapitoloTwo”), JK Simmons (“Oz,” and “Counterpart”) And Cherry Jones (“Signs”).

Events unfold in a small town shaken by a “crime shocking,” and on one family in particular, forcing a deputy prosecutor to choose between his oath to support justice and his unconditional love for his son.

In anticipation of its debut, Apple has released a video through which we can take a first look at the series, which will be launched on Apple TV+ on April 24.