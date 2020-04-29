first information on the upcoming movie with Tom Holland

While However, one of the sworn enemies of Spider-Man arrives at the cinema for the summer of 2020, the third film solo from the super-hero begins to come to fruition. The american media Comic Book has revealed the first information on the film which should be released in the July 16, 2021 in the United States.

For this Spider-Man 3suite Spider-Man : Homecoming and Spider-Man : Far From HomeJon Watts will be back behind the camera. For the moment, the developer has not given official information about the film that will allow Tom Holland donning a new costume of Spider-Man, after having failed to do more to wear it in a Marvel movie. The British actor is expected to again share the bill with Zendaya Williams (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned) and Jake Gyllenhaal (Mystério), according to Comic Book. A consistent return since Mysterio is the one who sends to J. Jonah Jameson (J. K. Simmons), the editor-in-chief of the The Daily Bugglethe information on the true identity of Spider-Man.

The shooting, which is expected to last July to November 2020 will take place in Atlanta, where we shot many of the Marvel movies, but also in New York, Los Angeles and Iceland (where was filmed a part of Thor : the dark World, The). First pictures and clues about the plot of this next Spider-Man should, therefore, begin to leak on the social networks during the summer of 2020.

