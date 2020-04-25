First look at the “WandaVision” Elizabeth Olsen

The first preview of the upcoming series WandaVision Disney More Elizabeth Olsen has just made its debut at the Super Bowl LIV.

This year, the MCU is about to expand again with two television shows for Disney More: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision. Unlike other programs Marvel in the past, these emissions are produced by Marvel Studios and will directly affect the events of phase 4. For example, Kevin Feige stated that WandaVision would be linked to Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness with the whole Scarlet Witch Elizabeth Olsen. to appear in the two.

Recently, the star of WandaVision, Paul Bettany, revealed that fans may soon get a first glimpse of the series Disney More, even if the series revolved always in Atlanta. However, WandaVision has also been pushed back to a release date in 2020. At the Super Bowl LIV, the first glimpse of WandaVision made his debut, in which we see the return of Scarlet Witch Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany”s Vision. You can look at the spot of the Super Bowl WandaVision below.

The Universe develops. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier from Marvel Studios, WandaVision and Loki will be arriving soon on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/rT2MrsO4MN

– Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) 3 February 2020

What do you think of the first footage WandaVision? The series Disney More MCU waits for you the most? Sound off in the comments below!

WandaVision focuses on Scarlet Witch Elizabeth Olsen after the events of Avengers: the End of a game and is supposed to follow the character after you have created an idyllic world in which the vision of Paul Bettany is still alive. The president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, has also confirmed that WandaVision will lead directly into Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, which will see Elizabeth Olsen resume her role of Scarlet Witch. The first half of the series should inspire many sitcoms over the decades, while the second half would be a blockbuster from Marvel.

WandaVision starring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as The Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo and Kathryn Hahn as a neighbor who is curious.

WandaVision should be presented first on Disney More in the spring of 2021. Stay tuned for the latest news on Elizabeth Olsen and the upcoming series Marvel Studios.

The conceptual art of the Batmobile, “Titans” shows different designs of the vehicle’s iconic Batman

After his brief appearance in the episode last week, concept art of the Batmobile of the Titans has been released and reveals different versions of the vehicle’s iconic Batman.

The last episode of Titans has revealed a brief first glimpse of a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson was in the Batcave via flashback. The final version of the Batmobile in the universe of the Titans seems to be inspired from Batman 89 and the animated series. Conceptual art has been published and the initial designs were apparently inspired by numerous versions of the Batmobile on different media. You can check out the concept art below:

Do you like the look of the Batmobile in the Titans? What version of concept art is your favorite? Comments below!

The series continues this week with the episode titled “Asylum” and you can read the synopsis official below!

When The Messenger (star invited recurrent REED BIRNEY) reveals that the biological mother of Rachel is alive and is owned by the Organization in a mysterious psychiatric facility, Rachel is determined to save it. But once inside, the Titans face their vulnerabilities and their deepest fears.

Performers guests: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series starring Brenton Thwaites in the role of Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop in Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft in the role of Rachel Roth / Raven, and Ryan Potter in Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now available exclusively on the DC Universe.

