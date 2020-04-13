First photo of Timothy Chalamet in Dune Denis Villeneuve

Finally a first picture of the Dune, the eagerly awaited next film of the author of Sicario and Blade Runner 2049.

Good news : in these times where all the films have either been pushed back or scheduled on-demand platforms, Warner is good and still plans to release three of his films are eagerly awaited in the rooms. In France, we’ll see Tenet Christopher Nolan on July 22, Wonder Woman 1984 on 12 August, and Dune Denis Villeneuve on December 23, 2020. The promo of the latter, adapted from the huge novel of SF by Frank Herbert, has just started, with the publication via Vanity Fair the first official photo of the film. Which shows the hero of the film, Paul Atréides, played by Timothée Chalamet, at the edge of a body of water (probably Caladan, the planet of Atréides), under a sky in which float gear, mysterious tones, desaturated to evoke more First contact the same Villeneuve that the space opera baroque -the director of photography is Greig Fraser, who had informed Zero Dark Thirty or Rogue One : A Star Wars Story. Remains to discover the look of Arrakis aka Dune, the planet of the sands, and the rest of the cast glorious (Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa…) of what could be the blockbuster SF that buries all the other blockbusters SF. Yes, say we’re extremely excited to see the vision of Dune by the director of Sicario and Blade Runner 2049 is a gentle euphemism…

