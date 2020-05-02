First picture of the spin-off Transformers with Hailee Steinfeld

Check out the first official image of Bumblebee, the film spin-off of Transformers with Hailee Steinfeld.

Paramount has unveiled a first image of the film Bumblebeethe spin-off of the franchise Transformers. On this first image, we find the character played by Hailee Steinfeld at the side of the car, a ladybug is not like the others.

1987. While it is in flight, the Autobot Bumblebee finds shelter in the discharge of a small seaside town in California. It is found, broken and covered with wounds of war, by Charlie, a teenager who is approaching 18 years old and looking for his place in the world. And when she starts, she quickly realizes that it is not a yellow car ordinary.

In the casting of the film : Hailee Steinfeld, Pamela Adlon, John Cena, Stephen Schneider, Jorge Lendeborg Jr, Jason Drucker, Kenneth Choi, Rachel Crow, Ricardo Hoyos, Abby Quinn, Grace Dzienny.

Directed by Travis Knight, Bumblebee spell the December 26, 2018.

Credit ©Paramount