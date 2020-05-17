first preview of the comedy of Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams on the Eurovision

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Sagaa comedy with Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams taking place in the scenes of the famous singing competition. ” data-reactid=”28″>If the edition 2020 of the Eurovision contest has been cancelled, the eurofans will be able to console themselves this year on Netflix. The streaming platform will be broadcast in June Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Sagaa comedy with Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams taking place in the scenes of the famous singing competition.

20 minutes. ” data-reactid=”30″>Will Ferrell has discovered the existence of the Eurovision in 1999 with his wife, who is of Swedish origin. He is now a fan of the show that it was following with interest each year: “I continue to follow this contest of music that I find really interesting. It is often eccentric and original”, had indicated the comedian to 20 minutes.

