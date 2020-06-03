First: the singer is Dutch-ghanaian Nana Fofie student with the new Jam “Yeno Ntem”

After attracting the attention of Nicki Minaj in 2018 with his interpretation of the instrumental ” Megatron “, the Dutch star-ghana in rapid ascent Nana Fofie was quickly found to open the stage of the Amsterdam tour Minaj, and since then, she has made tremendous gains.

She now publishes her new video, ” Yeno Ntem “, a telling example of what she describes as ” Afro R&B “, using Afropop, to fly the plane R&B with his inheritance in ghana (due in large part to the producers WillyBeatz and VianeyOJ). The result is a bubbler optimistic, much needed that is filled with wide strokes of tonal color to draw the heat blazing.

The video of the track – which she describes as a “jam of the summer that feels good with good vibes, laughter and fun with friends and family,” was self-managed, with Seretse Fulani and find Fofie at home with his friends and family as they come together to find joy in the world with a house party and a dance routine smooth.