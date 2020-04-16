First trailer for “Capone” with Tom Hardy !

Written and directed by Josh Trankthe film – which was originally called Fonzo – will seek to repair the damage that Trank has caused to his career when he worked on the F4ntastiquesthat was an absolute disaster for a lot of spectators. But here, he returned to the film more intimate and, thanks to the trailer above, we can finally have a taste.

Tom Hardy, who has completely transformed for the role, will play Al Capone.

To learn more, here is the summary of the plot:

Once a businessman is ruthless who ran Chicago with an iron fist, Alfonse Capone was the gangster the most infamous and most feared of american traditions. At 47 years old, after nearly a decade of imprisonment, dementia rots the spirit of Alfonse and his past becomes the present. Memories heart-rending from its origins, the violent and brutal blend into his waking life. While he spent his final year surrounded by family, with the FBI waiting, this patriarch sick has trouble placing the memory of the location of the million dollars he has hidden on his property.