First trailer of “Dickinson” with Hailee Steinfeld for the Apple TV+

(Relaxnews) – ahead of its launch scheduled for the fall of 2019, Apple TV+ has unveiled a first preview of a series of the most expected, “Dickinson”, a comedy worn by Hailee Steinfeld.

After “The Morning Show” with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, Apple reveals the trailer of another series, “Dickinson”, with Hailee Steinfeld (“Bumblebee”). This series reinvents the story of the poetess Emily Dickinson in presenting her as a heroine unexpectedly of generation Y. The actress of 22 years embodies the eccentric american poet in this which presents itself as a comedy series.

“I have one goal and that is to become a great writer,” says, and Hailee Steinfeld in the skin of Emily Dickinson. The story takes place in the Nineteenth century and explores the constraints of society faced by the young poet-rebel. In addition to Hailee Steinfeld, Jane Krakowski (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), Toby Huss (“GLOW”), Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt and Adrian Enscoe also are part of the distribution.

For the moment, no precise date has been unveiled by Apple for these the serial expected in the fall.

In addition to take the leading role, Hailee Steinfeld will also appear as executive producer alongside Alena Smith, the creator and writer of the new series.

While the streaming platform of the apple should be launched in the autumn, the price of the subscription remains to be unveiled.

– Discover the trailer of “Dickinson” : youtu.be/_GtV9V0dBgw