First trailer of the new movie from Tom Holland very soon – JAPANFM

According to a report exclusively published by ComicBook.com, Tom HollandThe next drama film Cherry you will receive your first trailer very soon. The information that comes from the mouth of the film directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, who say that the picture is almost complete.

While the whole world knows Holland as the most recent actor to embody the character of Peter Parker or Spider-Man, Russo is not as famous as the work behind the camera. After you have obtained the power, directing episodes of the sitcom NBC The communitybrothers and sisters, then directed films like Captain America: The Soldier Winter, Infinity War and End of the game.

For his latest film, the Russo’s have decided to take a break in the blockbuster action tentacles filled with super-heroes and focus on a story much more personal. In CherryThe netherlands will play the role of an army medic with post-traumatic stress disorder who becomes a bank robber, to pay the debts that have incurred due to the addiction.

For months, the film has been highly anticipated by fans of Tom Holland and the Russos. Unfortunately, however, very little is known about it and, even though the first trailer of the film is not, the producers promise that they will do it as soon as possible.

“We are currently in the phase of scoring,” said Joe Russo ComicBook.com, ” ending with the sound mix in about a month. So, we get the depth as we approached the point where the movie is finished. We are just a couple of weeks. ”

Cherry it was originally scheduled to come out this year. However, thanks to the pandemic of sars coronavirus that interrupted the film and television productions from around the world the official release date of the film has not yet been determined. “It is time complicated to understand what the output looks like and when we want this exit to occur,” said Joe Russo.

At least, fans can be reassured by the fact that the trailer will be released ” in the very near future “.