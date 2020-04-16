first trailer of the series with Leïla Bekhti, Tahar Rahim and Sopico

It is one of the products serial the most anticipated of this year The Eddy was finally offered a long strip – announcement that allows us to discover the universe of the series . It is made by the talented Damien Chazelle, winning Oscars for his film Lalaland with Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling .

A musical film, dancing, full of song that have become cults and an opening scene of a mythical highway in Los Angeles . In The EddyDamien Chazelle has left the States – States of america and the pop world of the comedy musical, to go to Paris in a jazz club by the name of “The Eddy” .

This is where – low as the action is going to unfold, because the series will follow the story Elliot Udoa former pianist in new york, co – owner of the jazz club into bankruptcy, and who will be involved in the wheeling and dealing of his friend Farid . The latter is played by Tahar Rahimand he found his companion in life Leïla Bekhti for the first time since A Prophet Jacques Audiard in 2009 .

Tahar Rahim and Leïla Bekhti are not the only French that you will find in The Eddy. Moreover, the cast is divided between the French and the americans, which is rare enough to be underlined . So we will also find the rapper Sopico, Benjamin Biolayor Alexi Manenti (Les Misérables) .

The American side, the main character is played by André Holland, which is known notably in the oscar winning film Moonlight. His daughter is interpreted by Amandla Stenbergunveiled in the film The Hate You Give and that is one of the rising stars of Hollywood .

The Eddy looks like a series of very ambitious and Damien Chazelle has held that 8 episodes were made by different developers, with multiple origins . We, therefore, find the French Houda benyamina l (Divine) who has directed two episodes of the series but also the moroccan Laïla Marrakchi (The Office of the legends) or the american Alan Poul, who must already episodes Westworld. In any case, we can’t wait that The Eddy we open its doors, for us to embark on her world jazzy . Still a series to satisfy our binge – watche containment !

The Eddy, May 8 on Netflix .