first trailer with Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn

We discover the cast of almost exclusively women of Birds of Prey in the first trailer for the film Cathy Yan.

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn or Bird of Prey and the fantabuleuse history of Harley Quinn in the language of Molière unveils its first trailer, in VO. The film, which sees Margot Robbie regain his role of Harley Quinn after the disappointing Suicide Squad released in cinemas in 2016 is the best of the women with a cast that includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Braindead), Bojana Novakovic (Edge of Darkness), Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Friday Night Lights, Underground, True Blood) and Charlene Amoia (How I Met Your Mother). For this blockbuster, the studios have also chosen to go on a director, who has the distinction of having limited experience behind the camera and join forces with screenwriter Christina Hodson (Bumblebee). It will then go to the realization of the feature film Batgirl and The Flashtwo projects for release dates is still undetermined.

A bit of context

In Birds of PreyMargot Robbie embodies a Harley Quinn who after his separation with the Joker joins the heroines Black Canary and Huntress to save a young girl from the yoke Black Mask, leader of organized crime in Gotham played by Ewan McGregor (who does not wear a mask in the trailer). Batgirl (Barbara Gordon), a founding member of the Birds of Prey will not appear on the screen, not more than Hawkgirl, Catwoman or Poison Ivy.

A role of Harley Quinn that sticks to the skin

Margot Robbie is expected to play Harley Quinn in two upcoming feature films, yet the state of rumors : Gotham City Sirens and a untitled project where she would find the Joker. Before that, however, it is found in the live-action “Barbie” in 2020, and probably in the reboot of Suicide Squad driven by James Gunn (The Guardians of the Galaxy) and envisaged for 2021.