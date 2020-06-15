First, Wonder Woman 1984, The Divorce Club, a Small country… What films to go see at the cinema this summer of 2020 ?

French cinema between laughter and tears, the return of a super-heroine of worship, the new production of Christopher Nolan’s… Discover everything that awaits you in theaters this summer.

At the end of may, when the announcement of the second phase of déconfinement, Edouard Philippe was the delivery of THE good news to all movie fans : after more than three months of the closure imposed as a result of the health care crisis, the film will re-open officially on the 22nd of June, under sanitary conditions, strict of course. On this date, the public will have the movies already released in the beginning of the year, including a couple of days before the start of the containment, and therefore have not been able to benefit from a real-time operating rooms, but also of great films, and appeared in the classics (see the full list of films in the cinema from the 22nd of June). But when he the movie of this summer ? Tv-Entertainment is the point.

The French cinema under the sign of the laughter…

This summer, the film, the hexagon is proposed to first make you laugh. Highlight of the month of July, the long-awaited departure of The Divorce Club (July 14). Multi-award winning Festival of the Alpe d’huez last January, the new nugget completely off the wall, and the pace is always fast Michael Youn showcases Ben (Arnaud Ducret), a man deceived and abandoned by his wife in public, who is reunited with a childhood friend (François-Xavier Demaison). This last, and became a millionaire, invites him to live in the luxury villa, which is nothing more than a meeting place for the people… separated ! In August, Kheiron will present his third feature film as a director : Brutus Vs Caesar (August 12). In this comedy, the cast of five stars (Thierry Lhermitte, Gérard Darmon, Bérengère Krief, Ramzy Bedia, Pierre Richard…), senators Rufus and Cassius, must face up to the tyranny of Caesar, who is absolute lord of Rome. They, then, to foment a plot to assassinate him. To this end, it proposes to Brutus, the son denied to Caesar, to be the one who will deal the coup de grace. Only problem : Brutus is a marginal which does not have shoulders in the cut of the suit…

… And the excitement !

Those who prefer to move in the darkness of the cinema room, not to be left out. They will be able to discover from the 1 of July, Jumbothe drama of Zoé Wittock in Jeanne (Noémie Merlant, view in Portrait of the girl of fire), a young shy who works as a janitor at night in an amusement park, develops strange feelings towards Jumbo, the star attraction of the park… Up to the nostalgia of François Ozon, who, only a year after Thank God, is already back with The summer of 85a story of friendship (and more if affinity) of two teenagers, already labeled as an official Selection of Cannes the year 2020. Originally scheduled to be in cinemas on the 18th of march last, the poignant Small countrywith Jean-Paul Rouve, will be on the screens on the 26th of August. An intimate drama mixed with the tragedy of rwanda, and filmed in the height of the child, which is none other than the adaptation of the best-seller Gaël Faye.

Blockbusters events

Postponed on several occasions, the spin-off of the franchise X-Men, baptized The new mutants, including Maisie Williams (the Arya Stark in the hit series Game of Thrones), Henry Behind (13 Reasons Why), and Charlie Heaton is seen in the series Strange Thingsfinally it was revealed on 26 August. The same for the version with the live action MulanDisney studios, scheduled for July 22. The super-heroine of DC Comics Wonder Woman, the will, for its part, his grand return to the screens from the 12th of August. After the First world war, Diana Prince alias Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) will be in the heart of the decade of the 80s, more precisely in 1984, during the cold war, the united States. It is there that she will have to face a super-vilaine de DC Comics, the woman-chita (Chita, embodied on the screen by Kristen Wiig. A second installment which promises to already-and-already to send the heavy, after a first trailer released the end of 2019, which caused the hysteria of the fans.

But if there should remain a case of the film of the summer, it would be this : Principle. Two years after the historical drama DunkerqueChristopher Nolan returns with a thriller of espionage, oh, so Mysterious, intriguing, confusing, and terribly attractive. Not to mention his casting infuriating : Robert Pattinson, Clemence PoesyMichael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Elizabeth Debicki or Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

In summary…

