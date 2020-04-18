Fisher revealed the importance of the title of the Lakers against the Celtics in 2010

The thirst for revenge was intact in The Los Angeles Lakers and two years after losing the NBA Finals against their classic rival, The Boston Celtics, their game allowed them to be able to define the the title of 2010 in front of his arch rival. The result? One of the main characters told in the best way.

The exbase and current coach of the NBA, Derek Fisher, spoke with the portal ClutchPoints about the importance of that significant title for the Lakers, which ended up being a feat for that group of players because they removed the ‘thorn’ of beating the Celtics.

Photo: Gettyimages.



“It is difficult to express with words how much we wanted to win the championship in that season (2010) in particular. We feel that the people tried to discredit what we accomplished in 2009. So winning the title in 2010, in particular, because we played against the Celtics, we didn’t know how it would be after, but ended up serving as well”, said Fisher.

Lakers faithful probably remember when Derek Fisher played in the 4th quarter hero for the Lakers in Game 3 of the 2010 NBA Finals! Right?! pic.twitter.com/q6W6Nc9ffY — ����Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M. A. (@ScoopB)

May 29, 2019





The wound was open since that defeat in 2008 and could not let this opportunity pass of beating their most bitter rivals. Had to leave until the seventh game, but as the whole ending of the movie, the fans at Staples Center ended up yelling champion in front of the Boston Celtics.

“We feel very good about what we accomplished in ’09, but without winning again in 2010, would not have been the same. It is difficult to express with words how motivated and angry we were after losing in the 2008 despite the fact that what we all did after that began to from there,” concluded Derek Fisher.