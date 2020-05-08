fishnets tights and colored hair, these new photos of her disguise Halloween that make the buzz !

Nicki Minaj continues to make the buzz with the approach of Halloween. She has decided to post new photos of her disguise lighthouse !

Nicki Minaj is ready for Halloween. The star decided to dress up as Harley Quinn. This costume will certainly please as you can see in the pictures. His companion Kenneth Petty has preferred to sport the look of the Joker. Indeed, in the universe of DC Comics, the two characters are a couple toxic.

However, Nicki Minaj has posted a lot of photos of her look. It must be said that it is followed by more than 107 million followers on Instagram. They support the young woman since its inception. However, the star has decided to retire to focus on his private life. However, his fans do not give up, however. They follow each day his adventures on the social networks. Moreover, his pictures from Halloween have been mine that have been liked by the mass !

Nicki Minaj sexy photos of Halloween

Nicki Minaj has posted other shots of the costume of Harley Quinn. In the last post, she poses with her companion. For the occasion, she wears the traditional outfit of the character. Then she decided to put a sticky mesh. Side hairstyle she decided to color her hair and the result is stunning. His pose sexy crazy already internet users. The post has already received more than 2.2 million likes in a day.

In addition, the star of 36 years would seem more fulfilling than it ever was in the arms of Kenneth Petty. They are even married ! Then, the bad boy who has a lengthy criminal record, always accompany the young woman. The couple wishes to have children. Nicki Minaj has often spoken about in previous interviews. She is likely to announce shortly a possible pregnancy. For the moment, she enjoys life on the side of her half. However, his fans monitor the actions of their favorite star. However, the announcement of his retirement still does not change, and they hope that the rapper retracts. Also, at 36 years of age, it marked the middle of the hip-hop american !

