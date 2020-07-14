Fisker, the famous unknown who follows in the footsteps of Tesla on Wall Street

The followers of Tesla, there is a currency of ten cents a dozen for the planet, influenced by the speech of Greta Thunberg and not to be alarmed by the exercises negative of the repetition of the apostle of the electric cars. The astute marketing of Elon Musk and his way of manipulating investors to get a blank check, that has led recently to earn the highest stock market valuation of the automobile industry, ahead of Toyota. The rational world takes a hit.

What give ideas to others, and this time the american company Fisker, which has been fighting for years to make plug-in hybrids of very high quality, so much so that they struggled to find an audience. However, his first creation, the sublime Karma sedan, born in 2007, has not been obtained at the time in a critical success, primarily earned by its design very stylish and modern.

Henrik Fisker and his excellent Karma of 2007

The customers of the jet-set california to come to him, to head, Leonardo DiCaprio, also a shareholder of the company, the musician Justin Bieber, the former secretary of State, Colin Powell, and even former american vice-president, committed to the protection of the environment, Al Gore. This car continues its career under the name of Revero, and is now produced by the Karma of the Automotive industry, with a rhythm confidential.

The author of this car has created another structure and is now working on the development of a 4×4 that has nothing to do with the urban, because of its scale and mu this time totally to electricity. A return to the sources, since Fisker has worked in the early days of Tesla, from 2007. To support its project, announced Monday that his company was going to make its entry into the stock market through a merger with a subsidiary of the investment company Apollo, valuing at $ 2.9 billion. The mirage of the electrical works to full house.

A stroke of the pen conference

The transaction should provide the company, with headquarters in Los Angeles (California), the funds required to start the production of its first product, the Ocean, the end of 2022. The personality of Henrik Fisker will not be neutral in the transaction. You don’t know ? In fact, yes, because he is the father of fabulous creations like the BMW Z8 and Aston Martin DB9 and the V8 Vantage.

It is not really a man of business, however, due to their Karma-born and on the market before the Tesla S, I would have to get a completely different result. But where Fisker only offers a plug-in hybrid, Elon Musk is the launch of a universe, with its shops décalquées in the Apple Center and a network of recharging dedicated and fast, more important to him that the workshops after-sale service.

, a designer who has the dog

Danish and american of adoption, Henrik Fisker is a poet of the car, near your drawing board to draw a new shape, often excellent. But in the decade of 2000, it is no longer enough and, if it is possible to design an electric car, it is technically much less complex than that of a car of heat, there is always a distribution system and loads to be put in place. Fisker does not dare to take the step and follow the plug-in hybrid, Musk charges in the electric.

This has been the great force, the blow ahead of Elon Musk that is simply put in the place of the customer. Fisker was not able to do that and after 2 000 Karma period, he has voluntarily deposited the balance in 2013. The Karma has been recovered by the Chinese at auction the following year. Fisker no longer has any connection with Karma now, and has founded his new company in the year 2016.

The announcement of the arrival of the company, Henrik Fisker of Wall Street comes at a time when the manufacturers of electric vehicles have the wind in their sails : Tesla, as we have said, has recently become the car manufacturer of the world’s most expensive in the stock market, while the manufacturer of electric trucks, trucks and trucks of hydrogen Nikola has made a grand entrance in the beginning of June on the Nasdaq. In a month, the share price has risen 60 % !

The Ocean is a great SUV to electric would be a record of the life of the battery



To differentiate, Fisker emphasizes the use of environment and recycling of materials for some parts of your car presented at the salon of consumer electronics, the ces in Las Vegas last January.

A battery secret weapon ?

The transaction, announced which provides for the merger of Fisker with Spartan Energy Acquisition, a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, dedicated to the redemption of related businesses with the power, in the fourth quarter.

A vertical slab of the tablet, a mode of Tesla, but also Fisker

“We hope that this partnership with Apollo, a financial institution with experience in the sector, the important relationships in the world and a shared commitment to the objectives of the ESG (environmental, social and governance),” said the chief-the company’s founder, Henrik Fisker. A man who has been able to capture the government subsidies in the name of development of new propulsion systems and ecological, which has won lawsuits against the Aston Martin… and Tesla, who accused him of plagiarism.

“Our financing operations, the development of products and brands that are on the right path “, he added. “The prototypes will begin the tests of sustainability for the end of the year, and we continue to advance the development of our proposals, sales and services. “

The lesson of Tesla can be used. Also, Fisker has presented the patent of new batteries, semi-conductors ultra-innovative, the nerve of the war of tomorrow. Fisker promises both a self-extended, and has reduced the price of less than $ 40,000. Too good to be true ? We’ll have to wait for 2022 to the judge, if Wall Street continues.