In Fist of the North Star: Ken’s Rage, gamers represent Ken, a male with 7 marks on his upper body as well as the picked follower of the fabulous assassin’s art referred to asHokuto Shinken Sworn to safeguard the weak as well as innocent from destructive gangs strolling the post-apocalyptic earth, gamers make use of Ken’s hallmark transfers to annihilate opponents on his mission to discover his long-lost love.

Download Now