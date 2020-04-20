Five details you did not know Hector Herrera

SPAIN — Hector Herrera turns 30; ‘the Fox’ became one of the top representatives of the football mexican in Europe in recent years.

His great level of football is in the Atletico Madrid and, below, we present to you five facts of his life.

In your family will say, ‘Teto’

The nickname that takes the midfielder is ‘Teto’, but not as a form of insult, but because his younger brother could not pronounce her name when he was little and stayed with him the ‘Teto’.

His mom recognized that he had to go sell tamales to help you economically

In a story that made Fox Sports, his mother recognized that he had to go sell tamales to the united States, such as Rosarito, Baja California, in order to help meet the costs of your child.

The expulsion more rapid in the Champions league

In a game of Porto, HH had a double yellow just to the 05:40 minutes and was ejected in what was the red card faster than the Champions League.

Is a fan of Cruz Azul

While the ‘Fox’ was formed in Pachuca and have a great affection for the Tuzos, once confessed that the club that is amateur is to the Machine of the Blue Cross.

Basic forces of the Atlantean

Its way, and consolidation in the First Division was with Pachuca, but before being a referent and reality for the ‘Tuzos’, Herrera had a step by the Basic Forces of the Atlantean.