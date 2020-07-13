Five films to understand… #MeToo

Movies, series, docus: all means are good to understand the larger issues that surround the news. If you are looking for the magnifying glass icon that will take you deep into the heart of the hot issues of today, here is…

In 2017, a small hashtag opened the door to a great denunciation, the collective beneficial, resulting in the awareness main. But quickly, for sure.e.s feminists have lamented their case at the global level was published on the spectrum of sexual assault. The woman, finally, at the center of the debate, but seen as the eternal victim? Since then, the content emerges little by little, the veil, that is a fact chilling.

1. “The untouchable, Harvey Weinstein” (documentary), 2019

Expected more from this documentary without much relief. His great merit: a review of the facts, gather evidence, establish a psychological profile. Of course, it is already a lot. And we reserve the methods of intimidation, or even the financial corruption of the victims, employees, direct or actresses, who literally buried… beyond the cases, Weinstein, what we would have liked to know is if the predator was taking a nap in each one of us. Here, everything is dependent, and the monster is the other.

2. “Scandal” (“Pump”, a film), by the year 2019

Jay Roach, with Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie…

Jay Roach, with Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie…

Stars in abundance, to re-trace the route, and especially the fall, of Roger Ailes, the former head of Fox News. The film does not take off ever, but what makes it possiblea look at the central square of misogyny in modern western society. The misogyny, or even abuse, or child abuse, or even… After you have personally advised many of the presidents (such as Richard Nixon, Bush, Trump), Roger Ailes got off with a resignation and… a retirement bonus of 40 million.

3. “The Morning” (from the series 2019)

Jay Carson, and Kerry Ehrin, with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Whiterspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup…

With this prestigious series produced by Apple, we are moving from the real to the fiction, allowing us to (paradoxically) to enter into the heart of the matter. When the star presenter Mitch Kessler (Carell) is accused of inappropriate behavior, is replaced by a young unknown (Whiterspoon), history of ensuring the co-presentation with Alex Levy (Aniston), for the show to be the most popular in the country. Everything is exciting, because the wealth of psychological of the characters, which allows us to enter into his psyche and share your point of view. The general climate is now that ofa witch hunt, in which the white heterosexual could be the victim ? Or every man of power, would be intended to assume a predatory role, enabled and encouraged by our type of society, though disguise for moral reasons ? Exciting ethically, panting narrativement, perfectly playedand above all surprisingly, sequences of commands.

4. “Incredible” (mini-series, 2019)

Of Susannah Grant, Kaitlyn Dever, Toni Collette, Merritt Wever

With this mini-series nominated for four Golden Globes, we move into the deeper layers. Not credible. This is, literally translated, the title. This is Mary, the protagonist, the police (men) do not want to believe that when she speaks of her rape. Too cliche, the mode of operation. It is not very accurate, the registry. It is still a dream abused in order to exist, to break up your little diary of an orphan committed to an institution. Until the day that two researchers are going to look at the matter… The series denunciation brilliantly our automation. Our conscious wants to do well and promotes parity. But our unconsciousas a society, rest of confit of prejudice. The woman, as an eternal second-class citizen, born to suffer. And shut up.

5. “Big Little Lies” (from the series, 2017-2019)

David E. Kelley, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Meryl Streep…

Feminism here is not in the center of a movement, but as a the raw material. Common to these mothers of the family well under all the reports that they pick up their children in a school chic in Monterey, California? Under the Polish bourgeois blues abuse, bullying, violence. And, especially, denial. The best allies of male domination, and by women themselves, when they are packaged by the system in place? But the energies that are in the way. A series that gives a glimpse – in pain – a true liberation.