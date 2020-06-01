Five western series that describe the Russian (almost) no pictures

Bears, vodka and balalaikas are commonplaces ubiquitous in movies and tv series, americans and europeans turning to Russia, its history and its people. However, many of the projects stand out now of this sad trend.

The western filmmakers portray better at certain times of the Russian history and the inhabitants of this country, and displayed a growing interest in the actors speaking, actively invited to participate in large-scale projects. Russia Beyond has identified five series of which the creators have really tried to avoid clichés. However, these projects have not managed to completely ignore a few commonplaces surrounding Russia and the Russians…

1. The Americans

Tv series-style detective or thriller can hardly miss of Russian spies, but the writer and writer Joe Weisberg, who is incidentally a former officer of the CIA, has proposed an initiative unusual around this role outdated. The officers of the KGB of the 80’s so it has become a family Jennings own on it living in a suburb of Washington. They combine the education of their two children and way of life banal of an american family ordinary with espionage – for some time with much success.

In six seasons, the series, which was very appreciated by the critics and the viewers in Russia and the United States, has undergone many changes, but one thing has remained unchanged : the two adversaries of the cold war have been shown without exaggeration, and resemble as much as possible to the reality. It is not surprising that the Americans have emerged as a result of an exchange of spies between Russia and the United States has had a major impact…

2. McMafia

The series with James Norton in the title role, teaser, first with the caviar, vodka and bandits, and bearing the names of men famous affairs of the Forbes list, but it gradually turns into a saga of criminal and bustling city, where the soaring art combine harmoniously with the truth of geopolitics.

At the center of McMafia is the family of Russian oligarch fugitive Dmitry Godman (played by the star of Russian cinema Alexei Serebryakov), who was really the evil of the country, is concerned for her children who have almost forgotten the Russian language and finds himself caught in a whirlpool of criminal events spanning the United Kingdom, Israel, the Czech Republic, India and, of course, Russia. The images of Moscow that you can see in McMafia have really been filmed in the Russian capital. During the second season, the creators of the series have promised to show even more the real Russia.

3. Stranger things

The third season of project popular of the brothers Duffer has offered to the fans of the project a “track” Russian without which, of course, no story of the mysterious 80s would not be complete. Edged with the Russian heroes caricatured characteristics of the time (remember, for example, Double relaxation with Arnold Schwarzenegger), a Russian amazingly positive from all points of view appeared in the series. It may even be a unique case in the american cinema. It is the scientific Alexey, very appreciated by the public, who help the main characters, Hopper, and Byers, to understand why the Russians are interested in a small town in Indiana. Not without the help of a translator, of course. The role of the scientist was played by the actor Alec Utgoff, who grew up in Russia and the Ukraine, then went to the United Kingdom, where he made his career. The creators of Stranger Things did not stop there and has already intrigued the public with a teaser for the fourth season, where, it seems, “Mother Russia” will be very present…

4. The Romanoffs

The creator of the cult series Mad Men Matthew Weiner was so inspired by the study of the history of Russia that he has decided to devote an entire mini-series of the dynasty of Romanov. Or rather, to their modern descendants.

Each series of the project is a film separate on the weight of history, family secrets, curses of lineage and myth that people are willing to believe if it suits them. But all the series are related by the fact that they speak of carriers of the gene for the family of the czars, now living in different countries, but coming together sometimes in a meeting of the Romanov family, who – not without clichés – is shown in the second episode of the series.

However, the true reality Russian is especially present in the seventh series, where an american couple travels to Vladivostok to adopt a child in an orphanage. Although all the part of the “Russian” was filmed in Romania, the Russian provinces of the 2000s is very well depicted, with its border controls strict, its inhabitants little smiling, life in hotels, seedy and even a Russian court. In addition, almost all of the actors speak Russian with an accent, almost imperceptible.

5. Chernobyl

The creators of one of the most emblematic projects of the last year have managed to not only tell the story of the Chernobyl disaster and to depict the tragedy of people taken hostage by the accident that affected the whole world, but have also carefully examined the details to recreate the life and customs of soviet life, of the carpet and utensils in the houses of the ordinary residents of Pripyat to the sturdy tables in the offices of senior soviet officials and party workers.

Maybe this happened because the project supervisor, Craig Meisin, with director Johan Renck, has carefully studied the documents of the archives and read the Prayer of Chernobyl Svetlana Alexievitch. The filming took place in Lithuania and in Ukraine, where after the release of the series, the trips to Pripyat are becoming popular (after the collapse of the USSR, the scene of the accident is part of the territory of Ukraine). Although the main roles are played by foreign actors who have not experienced the soviet regime, they were able to convey not only the inner turmoil of the characters, but also the conflict is external, between duty and honour, the orders of the party and the human life.

