Five years ago, Drake dominated the game with If You’re Reading this It’s Too Late

We are in 2015, probably the year the most significant over the past decade to the rap world. At the time, Drake is already a superstar thanks to the cartons of Nothing Was the Same in 2013 and Take Care just two years earlier. Despite this, the canadian rapper continues to leave the titles to the right to the left, to the delight of the fans, but a new project is waiting. The impatience is almost palpable.

Only now, Drake is signed to Cash Money Records and relations are rather tense between the artists and the boss, the sulphur Birdman. To start with Lil Wayne, another artist’s flagship label, which he said at the end of the year 2014 to be blocked to get out of his long-awaited Tha Carter V – which will happen eventually at the end of 2018.

Drake after the rapper’s native New Orleans. Only, he still has at least an album to market to arrive at the end of his contract. It is thus in this context of tumult, is born mixtape If You’re Reading this It’s Too Late, on which Drake is going to be able to give free rein to his desires and his inspirations, far from the commercial obligations that have been able to dictate its previous projects due to enormous expectations.

In the surprise the more total, this project arrives February 13, 2015 – six years to the day after So Far Gonethe mixtape, which he revealed – without any announcement or teasingin the company of a short film (since removed from YouTube). In addition, it is only available on iTunes at the time of its release. But whatever, immediately, the mixtape rose to the top of the charts and even became the first "album" is certified platinum record of the year. A ufo in the discography of the founder of OVO. This may be one of the projects of Drake, who has had the least amount of echo in the Hex and yet, it will prove to be very influential over the years, both in the States than in France. An impressive feat, all the more that it is indeed a mixtape.

If the rapper was previously claimed as one of the bosses of the game, he invests only the coveted throne of the rap game with If You’re Reading this It’s Too Late. Drake anticipates the disadvantages of being a living legend in speeches almost premonitory. The success of solving problems, certainly, but it generates just as much. With fragments of R’n’b, the choruses are simple but effective – which blew up the ceiling some purists at the time of its release, the rapper alludes to the conquests lost, the competition, the torments, the betrayals and friends. His city has always been Toronto, in the background. Nicknamed Champagne Papi finds himself facing his destiny.

Watch the Throne

Drizzy is an artist hyper-prolific ; there is always something to eat and drink in its projects. But here, stripped of its jumbled trade, the Canadian book a drive with a sleek and demonstrates the range of his artistic spectrum, the perfected. To make it simple, it is fun. The rap goes beyond its own condition, made of technique and musicality, and accesses a higher dimension. And this, from “Energy” (what a song !) which will be featuring a few months later a clip is very inspired, or with titles like “Know Yourself” or “No Tellin'”.

He grows an obsession-recurring for the 6, as evidenced by the songs "6 God" "Star67", "6 Man", "You & the 6," or "6PM in New York". Some suspect the same If You're Reading this It's Too Late to be the album Views from the 6 that was going to come up Drake at this time, it will eventually be Views all short, a year later. Drake invites Travis Scott on "Company", while the latter is not yet the superstar in search of Grammy Awards that it is now, but a simple rookie promising has already found his style. On the ultra-powerful "Used To", it invites Lil Wayne to what is close to a rebellion against the label, it does lack more than Nicki Minaj and it really is.

On the middle of the project, a rare thing, Drake gets almost out of the way and let it shine the singularities of the experimenter PartyNextDoor, is already signed on the record label OVO Sound Drake, on two consecutive tracks, “Preach” and “Wednesday Night Interlude”. The first of these two securities proves to be the only true tube potential of If You’re Reading this It’s Too Late. The end of the project pulls more on the heart strings, including a monologue at his mother’s memorable on “You & the 6”.

A work twilight

Among a multitude of producers, almost uncountable, there are notably a few recurring : his sidekick Boi-1da, the canadian WondaGurl, Noah “40” Shebib, and the famous PartyNextDoor, therefore. If we walk in the credits, we note – for the record – the amazing presence of celebrities such as Timbaland (“Legend” and “Madonna”), Ciara, and Alicia Keys (“Preach”), the canadian duo Majid Jordan (“You & the 6”) and still and always, Boi-1da. Of the many collaborations that, unlike many projects, strengthen the disk. Drake sets himself up as a kind of maestro, at the head of his own – and prestigious – and the orchestra offers at the end of this mixtape – which will be added later two bonus tracks “How Bout Now” and “My Side” – an outro to the height of the greatness achieved on the overall project (including through “the Jungle”).

A few months later, Drizzy will sign another mixtape frenetic and unbridled in common with Future, titled What a Time to Be Alive (a little bit Watch the Throne to them), so that the two friends had already signed the explosive song "Where Ya At" on the equally remarkable Dirty Sprite 2 the rapper from Atlanta. The two men collaborated together on a regular basis for several years already, but their association reached a true maturity and this is reflected in the listening. The year 2015 has definitely been one of the two men, since they have each been number 1 with their album, and have reached a new summit with their mixtape common. Never seen that before.