Five years later, Nike wants it back the Air Max2 CB 94 closets

The 1990s are back in fashion and it would be a shame to deprive yourself of all the reissues of iconic models on the side of our equipment suppliers is preferred.

The Uptempo of Scottie Pippen, the Foamposite to Penny Hardaway or the Shaqnosis lately : all of these pairs are regularly out of the closet. This will soon be the case also Air Max2 CB 94 Charles Barkley, who had not seen the light of day since the 2015.

A code name of the image of the model designed by Tinker Hatfield : heavy as. Original colors purple and black, leather, nubuck, lacing system so hiking shoes, bubble on the back with the big inscription “Air Max” : all the ingredients of the decade of the 90 are there.

There is at the moment no concrete information about the release of the couple, but we can say that, in his last re-release in 2015, it would cost 160 euros.

Prepare for the return of King James with the Nike Lebron 17 Under in the colors of spéial “Lakers” and has an outsole comprised of an air unit in the heel and Nike + technology to React in the front of the foot.