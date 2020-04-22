Five years of the magical night of Chicharito in the Champions league

Javier Hernandez he managed nine goals in her stage with the Real Madridbut the most important and remembered by the fans, performed it makes exactly five years ago, in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

‘Chicharito’ had few opportunities with the team merengue, but his moment came in the game around the quarter-final against the Atletico Madrid, a rival that, during the series, was 178 minutes a marker equalled to zero.

Hernandez, who was not required for the first game, it was incumbent on the lap, against all odds, and led the attack together with the leader and star of the target set, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Throughout the match the Real Madrid tired of touch-to-door and see their shots and frustrated in the goal defended Jan Oblak. Everything pointed that the party would come to its time limit and would be disputed the overtime periods.

However, at minute 88, did a solo run of CR7 that he broke the wall that seemed to be impenetrable, the Portuguese went for the mexican striker, who, with an auction unimpressive and true to his style, he put the ball in the net.

‘Chicharito’ ran to celebrate at the corner, shouted at the both while the madridismo was delivered to him, and that after months of substitution, we acknowledged the effort that was made throughout that season.