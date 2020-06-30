[FLASH-BACK] “Inception” by Christopher Nolan

Published ten years ago, the science fiction thriller from Christopher Nolan (who appears in theaters this summer), retains today a strong power of fascination, beyond their diverse influences are evident.

The film, which premiered in July 2010, puts in scene an experienced thief (Leonardo DiCaprio), able to penetrate into the subconscious mind of individuals, who will face each other during a dangerous mission from the painful memories of his deceased wife (Marion Cotillard). “Inception it is under the influence, explains Timothy Gérardin, author of Christopher Nolan. The possibility of a world (list of Reproduction of Society, 2018). It mixes film noir, spy film in the James Bond and the accents of the science-fiction by Kubrick. “ But behind these impressive references, this blockbuster with a budget of $ 160 million represents above all a very personal film Christopher Nolan (” He covers the ingredients of his earliest works : as in I rememberfollows a hero who, in the loss of a loved one, has lost the access to the coherence of the world “), and a genuine film d’auteur. ” Its minimalism that makes it unique. The concept of the interrelationship of the dreams do not require an abundance of visual as Luis Buñuel or David Lynch ; the realization is, on the contrary refined. “

The comparison of the recurrent Paprika (2006), an animated film by Satoshi Kon is dedicated to lucid dreaming, is also nuanced by Gérardin. ” The focus ofStart it turns out to be more grey, it looks like a musical stripped of its colors. Nolan claims that also influences the literary, in place of film, such as that of Jorge Luis Borges. And the film returns to the myth of Ulysses, who share a long trip and difficult to be recognized by Penelope. “ The greatest success of Nolan in France, with nearly 5 million entries Start also provides an answer to the Matrix. “The two movies that speak of a reality that in any moment can break, but the sisters Wachowski are progressives who propose to reinvent themselves as the heroes cursed Nolan is still a prisoner of the virtual world. “ This does not exclude generosity : ” Start explains scientific concepts like relativity of time. It is complex, but never fog. “

Start Christopher Nolan, that came out on the 15th of July

Illustration : Ana Wanda Gogusey