Flash may resume production in August – JAPANFM

Lavera Lipstick-Coral Flash L. 22 The lipstick-Coral Flash L. 22, the brand Lavera is a great classic red lipstick, as it can be used for any situation ! Its pink color offers an intense shine on your lips, while providing them with the care and hydration, and they are looking for. Formulated naturally, the 8,95 €

N-Gear The Flash 1510 portable speaker Called The Flash 1510, this portable speaker with lighting signed N-Gear is an ideal solution to liven up your nights ! Thanks to its built-in battery, wheels and handle, you can carry it around with you. You can play music from your USB or from your 169,00 €

N-Gear The Flash 3010 portable speaker Called The Flash 3010, this portable speaker with lighting signed N-Gear is an ideal solution to liven up your nights ! Thanks to its built-in battery, wheels and handle, you can carry it around with you. You can play music from your USB or from your 213,00 €

2020 will go down in history for many reasons, but will be remembered as a year especially miserable for the entertainment industry. After four months, during which we have had to deal with the delays and reports without end, however, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. While the virus is still a danger, governments are starting to relax their locks, which means that the filming of movies and television series have begun to dust off their costumes, to warm up their cameras and remove the sheets of plastic to their designs mothproof.

Now, a new report from Deadline indicates that Vancouver, long known as a center of television production, has relaxed its rules. As such, a variety of shows that might be coming back soon. The CW is specifically named The flash, which is scheduled for a restart in August or September.

The flash faced with a sixth season short earlier this year, the series had at the conclusion of your argument a couple of episodes earlier than expected. Now, it seems that these episodes in the unfinished season 6 can be re-used in the opening of season 7. With a little luck, it means that season 7 will begin in the beauty, because we’re going to have all the bells and whistles of a season finale in the beginning of a season.

Click to enlarge

Other shows should go back now that Vancouver is back in the business, including The good doctor, a million little things and Supernatural among others, all of which should start filming at the end of July. One of the wrinkles is that there is a self-enforced quarantine of 14 days for any person travelling to Canada from a point of COVID-19, who is currently ranked in Los Angeles. This may mean that only players and essential staff will make the trip, and the shows are based in large measure on the talents of the local production.

Anyway, I’ll be happy to see again the cameras turn. At this point, The flash season 7 should start in the spring of 2021. Fingers crossed.