Flashback Fight: Nate Diaz defeats Michael Johnson, and calls out Conor McGregor

After defeating Michael Johnson at UFC Fight Night in Orlando in December 2015, Nate Diaz has called out Conor McGregor in his interview Octagon. Diaz would get his wish less than three months later when it was filling on short notice to fight McGregor in the UFC 196.

Do you think that Nate Diaz will be back in the Octagon? Do you think that he and McGregor will compete for a trilogy?

