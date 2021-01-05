FLORENCE PUGH CELEBRATED 25 YEARS WITH A SWEET TRIBUTE FROM HER BOYFRIEND ZACH BRAFF

Zach Braff shared some sweet words for Florence Pugh, calling her ” one of the funniest people “.

The Piccole Donne actress has turned 25 and for the occasion, the boyfriend and protagonist of the Scrubs series have posted a slideshow of photos of the star and of the couple’s life.

“Happy birthday to the funniest person I’ve ever met – wrote Zach Braff in the caption – I would have felt lucky to smile with you for one night. I can’t believe I can laugh with you every day. What a pleasure it is to meet you. What a gift to the world is the fact that you were born “.

Meanwhile, fans are suspecting that Florence Pugh and Zach Braff may have married in secret. It all started when someone spotted the greeting post of a friend of the actress, Trevor Tuttle, who referred to her in the caption with the initials ” FPB “.

Now there are those who think that ” FPB ” can stand for Florence Pugh Braff!

In the past there has been talked of Florence Pugh and Zach Braff also because of their age difference: she has just 25, while he will turn 46 next April. A few months ago, the actress had sent the criticism back to the sender, making it clear that she no longer wanted to see her love life under scrutiny.