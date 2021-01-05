CELEBRITIES

FLORENCE PUGH CELEBRATED 25 YEARS WITH A SWEET TRIBUTE FROM HER BOYFRIEND ZACH BRAFF

Posted on

Zach Braff shared some sweet words for Florence Pugh, calling her ” one of the funniest people “.

The Piccole Donne actress has turned 25 and for the occasion, the boyfriend and protagonist of the Scrubs series have posted a slideshow of photos of the star and of the couple’s life.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zach Braff (@zachbraff)

“Happy birthday to the funniest person I’ve ever met – wrote Zach Braff in the caption – I would have felt lucky to smile with you for one night. I can’t believe I can laugh with you every day. What a pleasure it is to meet you. What a gift to the world is the fact that you were born “.

Meanwhile, fans are suspecting that Florence Pugh and Zach Braff may have married in secret. It all started when someone spotted the greeting post of a friend of the actress, Trevor Tuttle, who referred to her in the caption with the initials ” FPB “.

Now there are those who think that ” FPB ” can stand for Florence Pugh Braff!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Trevor Tuttle (@tuttfilm)

In the past there has been talked of Florence Pugh and Zach Braff also because of their age difference: she has just 25, while he will turn 46 next April. A few months ago, the actress had sent the criticism back to the sender, making it clear that she no longer wanted to see her love life under scrutiny.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

102
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian “regrets” her rude behavior with Kris Jenner

91
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian may be engaged to Tristan Thompson

86
CELEBRITIES

Prince William more ‘protective’ with Kate Middleton in Christmas photo 2020

86
CELEBRITIES

Justin Bieber defends his wife Hailey with “nails and teeth”

85
CELEBRITIES

SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO: “THE CHRISTMAS SONG” VIDEO IS THE SWEETEST THING YOU’LL SEE TODAY

84
CELEBRITIES

Chris Evans to play Buzz Lightyear in new Pixar movie

81
CELEBRITIES

MEGAN THEE STALLION SHOWS WHAT HER NATURAL HAIR LOOKS LIKE: LONG GLORIOUS CURLS

80
CELEBRITIES

Will Shawn Mendes propose to Camila Cabello this Christmas?

76
CELEBRITIES

Meghan Markle remodels her mansion’s playroom

75
CELEBRITIES

Matthew Perry shares photo of his fiancee

To Top