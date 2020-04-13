Florence Pugh defends his relationship and his 21-year gap with Zach Braff

Wednesday, Florence Pugh was expressed in a video to crop the people who criticize the couple that it forms with Zach Braff.

It is with a lot of gentleness but also with firmness, and elegance, one must say) that Florence Pugh has expressed Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in a video posted on his page Instagram. In the latter, the british actress has defended her relationship and her 21 years apart with Zach Braff, who celebrated Monday its 45 years.

“I posted a photo in honor of the birthday of Zach, and I wrote a message below. A few minutes after this publication, I had about 70% of comments are vile, and abusive, who were harassing wholesale [Zach]”, she explained. The actress of the film “The Girls of doctor March” and “Black Widow” (at the cinema end of 2020) has continued his message by explaining that she refused to have the air “toxic”, and that the only reason she was on Instagram was because she wanted to instill a little bit of “positivity” and “smiles”.

“Bullying is not cool or trendy”

“I will no longer tolerate these behaviors on my page. (…) I am 24 years old. I don’t need you to tell me who I should or who I should not love, and never in my life I would say to anyone that it may or may not like. This is not your authority, and it does not concern you. (…) If this is not something that you can understand, because the abuse that you have is the abuse that you generate in my regard, then do not follow me. I don’t want this kind of subscribers”, she continued. And conclude that the harassment or cyber-harassment “is not cool or trendy”.

His video statement has in any case been supported by many fans but also individuals who have not failed to congratulate his approach. Ariana Grande, Olivia Wilde, Maisie Williams, Joey King, and even Xavier Dolan are all split of a small word of encouragement.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff (best known to public for his role in the series “Scrubs”) have been dating for over a year and live together in Los Angeles. In early February, the actor had quietly supported his companion in going to the after-party of the awards ceremony at which she received a first nomination in the category best actress in a supporting role for “The Girls of doctor March”. The statue had finally been assigned to Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”).

